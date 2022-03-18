KARMA (KARMA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.10 Million

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, KARMA has traded down 59.1% against the dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $9.10 million and approximately $7.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001455 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00049414 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00121491 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

