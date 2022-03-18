Kava.io (KAVA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $147.08 Million

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the US dollar. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.88 or 0.00192501 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00026022 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.47 or 0.00381821 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00058288 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

