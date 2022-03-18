KB Home’s (KBH) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $73.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 93.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KBH. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of KBH opened at $37.81 on Friday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of KB Home by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 0.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.