KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Position Boosted by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715,168 shares during the period. KBR comprises about 1.7% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 3.16% of KBR worth $211,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA lifted its position in shares of KBR by 37.7% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 32.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at about $239,000.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $53.38 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 593.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s payout ratio is 533.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

