KCCPAD Market Cap Reaches $6.11 Million (KCCPAD)

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. One KCCPAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. KCCPAD has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $62,076.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00045615 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.21 or 0.07050290 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,773.27 or 0.99997536 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00033449 BTC.

About KCCPAD

KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official

Buying and Selling KCCPAD

