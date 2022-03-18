KeeperDAO (ROOK) Market Capitalization Hits $70.48 Million

KeeperDAO (ROOK) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $70.48 million and approximately $628,065.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for $114.12 or 0.00282830 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

