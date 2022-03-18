Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:KPG)

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0036 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.64.

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.

