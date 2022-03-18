Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) will report $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Kelly Services reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $31,801.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

KELYA stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $858.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

