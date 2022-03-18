Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.06

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.05, with a volume of 573460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEL shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.23.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.82.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$163,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 488,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,580,716.16.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

