KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WORGet Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Worthington Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

NYSE WOR opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.04. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $75.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WORGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $298,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.