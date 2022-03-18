KeyFi Market Capitalization Reaches $901,636.66 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000802 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $901,636.66 and $7,391.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00045514 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.18 or 0.07042391 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,834.71 or 0.99999306 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00031918 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.