Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 11464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 12.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $845.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

