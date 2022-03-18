Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) PT Raised to $22.00 at HC Wainwright

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84.

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

