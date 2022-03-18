Kin (KIN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Kin (KIN) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Kin has a total market capitalization of $67.72 million and $1.41 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00212116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00208022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000977 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00026975 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.75 or 0.07030980 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,204,746,105 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

