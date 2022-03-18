Kineko Price Tops $0.15 (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kineko has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. Kineko has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $265.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00045365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.69 or 0.07043299 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,793.25 or 0.99963777 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 67.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00033397 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars.

