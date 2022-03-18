Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Up 4%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.46. 4,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,402,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.
KC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.41.
About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
