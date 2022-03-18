Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Up 4%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.46. 4,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,402,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

KC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KC. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 14.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

