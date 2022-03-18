Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Separately, BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of KEX opened at $69.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kirby has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average of $58.89.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 5,661 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $368,757.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 600 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $39,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Kirby by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,470,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,379,000 after acquiring an additional 853,331 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kirby by 625.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 714,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,476,000 after acquiring an additional 616,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $35,210,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 855.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 506,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 760.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 366,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

