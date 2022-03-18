KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Lowered to $440.00 at KeyCorp

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $480.00 to $440.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $352.61 on Friday. KLA has a one year low of $284.49 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.78 and a 200-day moving average of $377.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of KLA by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,079,000 after buying an additional 96,912 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of KLA by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after buying an additional 29,888 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of KLA by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after buying an additional 21,992 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

