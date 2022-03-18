Kleros (PNK) Price Reaches $0.0849 on Top Exchanges

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for $0.0849 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $52.75 million and approximately $979,165.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00010431 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008124 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002481 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.36 or 0.00316390 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010851 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,309,253 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

