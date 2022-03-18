Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001144 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $62.66 million and $1.73 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.67 or 0.00407472 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00072469 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00097673 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003730 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 80.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000814 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 130,728,869 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

