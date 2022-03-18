Kooth (LON:KOO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 470 ($6.11) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.79% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:KOO opened at GBX 272 ($3.54) on Friday. Kooth has a 52 week low of GBX 239.80 ($3.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 410 ($5.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 299.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 345.38. The company has a market capitalization of £89.91 million and a PE ratio of -118.86.

Get Kooth alerts:

About Kooth (Get Rating)

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services for children and young people in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help materials; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kooth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kooth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.