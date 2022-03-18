Kooth (LON:KOO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 470 ($6.11) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.79% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON:KOO opened at GBX 272 ($3.54) on Friday. Kooth has a 52 week low of GBX 239.80 ($3.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 410 ($5.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 299.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 345.38. The company has a market capitalization of £89.91 million and a PE ratio of -118.86.
About Kooth (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Kooth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kooth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.