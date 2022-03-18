Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.48

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.48 and traded as high as $9.90. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 290,897 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,102,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,549,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after purchasing an additional 75,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $664,000.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

