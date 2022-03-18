KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND) Trading Down 0%

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.92 and last traded at $34.18. Approximately 726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.19.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 7.18% of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

