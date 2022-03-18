KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Shares Down 10.5%

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Rating)’s share price were down 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.65. Approximately 11,482 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 8,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.