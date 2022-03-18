Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRUS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

KRUS stock opened at $52.53 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $85.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.17 million, a PE ratio of -89.03 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $54.14.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth about $786,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 407.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 61,674 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 17.8% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 102,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth about $2,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

