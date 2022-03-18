Kusama (KSM) Price Tops $147.28 on Top Exchanges

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Kusama has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $104.82 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $147.28 or 0.00352605 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00045605 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.23 or 0.07058277 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,744.09 or 0.99938543 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 65.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00033683 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.