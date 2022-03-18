L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.89

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.89 and traded as low as $6.90. L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 38,185 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in L.S. Starrett by 60.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in L.S. Starrett by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the third quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

