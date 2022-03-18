Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

LH stock opened at $274.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 821 shares of company stock valued at $222,351. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

