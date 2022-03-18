Lanceria (LANC) Price Hits $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

Lanceria (LANC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Lanceria has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $5,444.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lanceria coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lanceria has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lanceria alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00045185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,812.67 or 0.06943957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,434.71 or 0.99825615 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 95.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00036860 BTC.

About Lanceria

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Buying and Selling Lanceria

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lanceria using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lanceria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lanceria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.