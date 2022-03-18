Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $742.62

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 742.62 ($9.66) and traded as high as GBX 784 ($10.20). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 769 ($10.00), with a volume of 4,320,806 shares traded.

LAND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.00) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 765 ($9.95) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.05) to GBX 900 ($11.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 818.75 ($10.65).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.70 billion and a PE ratio of -20.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 777.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 742.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.89%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Manjiry Tamhane acquired 4,473 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.31) per share, for a total transaction of £35,470.89 ($46,125.99).

About Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

