Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) will report sales of $110.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.60 million. Lawson Products posted sales of $103.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $445.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $445.63 million to $445.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $465.37 million, with estimates ranging from $458.30 million to $472.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

LAWS opened at $38.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $62.10. The firm has a market cap of $350.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 384.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

