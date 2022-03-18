Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 13,629 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,050,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $830,000. Retirement Planning Group increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 756,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,410,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 119,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.50. 30,410,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,053,480. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average is $49.89.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

