Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,806 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $68.03. 7,892,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,257,610. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.12 and a 200-day moving average of $65.26. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.53 and a twelve month high of $69.76. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,342,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,521. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.