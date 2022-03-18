Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,956 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 330,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,812,000 after buying an additional 1,716,232 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 54,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 24,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,994,000.

NASDAQ VCSH remained flat at $$78.39 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,215,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,270. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.14. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $82.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

