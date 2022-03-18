Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,956 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,270,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 353.0% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 51,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 39,847 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 57,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$78.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,215,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,270. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $82.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

