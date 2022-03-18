Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 67,989 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,989 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $10,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBDO. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,637,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,563,000 after buying an additional 108,515 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 229,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 31,697 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 228,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 381,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 554,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,408,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 113,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,437. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.71. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

