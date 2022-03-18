Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 900 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 40.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 185.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $141.94 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 145.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALB. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.14.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Albemarle (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.