Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,623,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,084,971. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $314.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.56.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

