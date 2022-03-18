Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after buying an additional 5,423,765 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $194,656,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,211 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,163,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,695 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $78.50. 6,556,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,268. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.83.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
