Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,000 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.96% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $11,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,019,000.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.96. 45,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,635. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.07.

