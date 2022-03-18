Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,207 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $28,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.40. 508,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,727. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $179.46 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.84 and its 200 day moving average is $209.78.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.