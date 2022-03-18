Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,966 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,131. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.57 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.29.

