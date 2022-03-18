Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 498 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up approximately 2.2% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $32,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 18,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,693. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.29 and a 200-day moving average of $205.62. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $141.03 and a one year high of $231.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAA. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,320 shares of company stock worth $4,405,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

