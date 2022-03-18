Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 78,300 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $10,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBDN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,369. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18.

