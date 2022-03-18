Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 7,953 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.5% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after acquiring an additional 101,336 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 202,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,775 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 268,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 56,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VIGI traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.05. The company had a trading volume of 340,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,063. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.34 and a 1 year high of $93.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.70.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.