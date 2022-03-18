Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $63,901,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $402,911,000 after purchasing an additional 298,543 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.67. 8,953,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,936,948. The company has a market cap of $158.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.18 and a 200-day moving average of $230.54.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

