Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $409.89. 5,666,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,178,708. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $354.14 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $406.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.98.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

