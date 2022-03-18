Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $4.93 on Friday, reaching $221.75. 598,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.51 and its 200-day moving average is $238.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.63 and a one year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

