Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $4.93 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after buying an additional 2,783,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,553,000 after buying an additional 61,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,724,000 after buying an additional 383,897 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,852,000 after purchasing an additional 924,933 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upped their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.46.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $58.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,369,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,794,287. The firm has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

