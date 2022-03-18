Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,554 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $809,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 508,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 27,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $390,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.77. 5,738,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,354. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $56.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

